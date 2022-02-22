Shares

The Nokia T20 is a tablet which was recently launched in the Kenyan market and happens to be is HMD Global’s first foray into this category. As we have come to expect from Nokia, 10.4-inch tab brings its rich tradition of quality builds to the fore.

Announced in October 2021 and released a month later, the T20 is only available in an

iconic deep ocean blue-coloured aluminium case that’s sandblasted. This treatment gives it

a smooth texture, but at the same time, it is interestingly safe to hold under normal situations.

It comes with dimensions 9.75 x 6.20 x 0.31 inches which makes it a a two-handed device at

best with the option of placing it on a surface for optimal comfort during use.

The T20 boasts of a 2K resolution display with a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 78.9

percent giving a satisfactory visual experience both vertically and horizontally. The screen is

protected by a monolithic scratch-resistant glass.

Two cameras provide the T20’s visual inputs with the front-facing camera rated at 5

megapixels capturing both photos and videos. The main camera which can found at the top left edge at the back of the tab with a flash beneath it, is rated at 8 megapixels and records video of 1080 (progressive scan) at 30 frames-per- second.

The volume up and down key is located at the right side of the phone, with the power button being at the top of the tablet.

The right side of the tab also features two microphones and the sim tray which is only available with LTE versions of the device. The sim tray which carries a nano sim, also has a recess for a micro-SD card through which one can expand the memory.

The phone comes with a 8200mAh battery which is big enough to last even the heaviest of users for at least one and a half days. Being that it has a big battery, the fast charge option of up to 15 Watts on the tab is a life saver.

At the bottom, we find the speakers and Type-C 2.0 charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The speakers offer immersive surround sound for media playback.

The Nokia T20 is an edgy, compact tab that promises users the excellence that Nokia has

come to be associated with in its years of existence.

The phone is available at all authorized Nokia outlets at a retail price starting from Ksh. 29,999. Stay tuned for a more detailed review of the Nokia T20.