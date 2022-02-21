Shares

We have all been there. You need to pay for something using mobile money, order for a cab or meet up with someone, but your phone is at 1%. Are you the person at the party always tethered to the charging port and can never leave their power bank behind? What you need in your life is a Nokia phone because they are renowned for having long-lasting battery life.

The latest devices from Nokia phones, Nokia C30 and the Nokia T20 come with a massive three-day battery life so you can benefit from a full weekend of charge without needing to be plugged in. It also comes with three years of security updates and two years of software updates so you can keep it for longer. To help you sort he issue of low charge and enjoy lasting power on your phone, use the following tips as given by HMD Global, the manufacturers of Nokia smartphones.

1. Do not always charge your phone up to 100%

Always charging your phone to 100% when using a high voltage charger can put strain on your phone’s battery. Pulling the plug at the 80-90% mark is a good idea, and you ideally always want to keep your phone’s battery between 30-80%. This will increase the lifespan of the battery.

2. Switch off your location

On Android phones, you can either switch off your location/GPS completely or block certain apps from tracking your location. To turn off your location, see Settings > Apps to check what apps are using your location and switch these off.

3. Avoid exposing your phone to extreme heat or cold

Extreme cold temperatures can drain your phone’s battery faster. Keeping your phone at room temperature where possible, will ensure the battery lasts as long as it can.

4. Charge your phone during the day

If you want to keep you phone’s battery healthy, charge it during the day and not overnight. When a phone is left plugged in, the battery will start to drain again. Once the charge level drops below a certain threshold set by the manufacturer, it will charge straight back up again. Ultimately, this can speed up the battery degradation, so you may end up finding that your phone ends up at 0% quicker than when you first bought it. If you do charge your phone at night, make sure it is not covered up, for example under a pillow, as this can overheat the battery which will also worsen its performance over time.

5.Get into the mode

Features such as Smart Battery Mode on Android devices help conserve your phone’s battery, so you will need to charge it less often. Turning your phone on dark mode can also make battery life last longer throughout the day, as less power is needed to keep your phone’s display bright. See Settings > Display in order to access this.