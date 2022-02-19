Shares

Sendy, a local logistics platform, has teamed with minimarts in residential areas to enable retail commerce at the micro level. The company is using its supply-chain expertise to help over 5000 minimarts in Nairobi revive their operations through a third-party credit financing program and fulfillment operations.

Minimarts in Nairobi’s residential areas will receive credit financing ranging from Ksh. 50,000 to Ksh. 2 million to expand their stock, boost their profitability, and provide affordable products to households. Sendy will also leverage its logistics expertise to offer next day delivery from an instant order fulfillment.

According to a recent Sendy survey, 70% of the FMCG market is concentrated on small scale businesses targeting consumers who prefer day-to-day purchases. However, majority of small merchants are unable to stock up on a constant basis, while almost 5000 minimarts in Nairobi are unable to adequately stock their shelves.

The deal also offers customers access to a wider variety of products from different suppliers at competitive pricing from Sendy’s Supply platform. This includes Bidco Africa, Chandaria Industries, Alpha Grain Millers, Excel Chemicals, Highlands Drinks, KimFay EA, Mombasa Maize Millers, Pwani Oil and Premier Food Industries.

Speaking on the partnership, Sendy Supply’s General Manager Don Okoth said, “We have made this capital accessible to help mini-marts optimize their profitability and reduce losses caused by stock outs, product unavailability and price inconsistency. The impact of minimarts being able to source quality goods at affordable prices with assured delivery is felt by many households. Most mini-mart owners have to deal with the issue of logistics from suppliers which takes their focus away from running their businesses. With our partnership, they can instantly order goods from our Sendy Supply mobile App and get next-day shipment of the purchased stock for free.”