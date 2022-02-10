Shares

HMD Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Florian Seiche is in Kenya for an official visit. The high-level visit is part of the CEO’s visit to the East Africa markets aligning the company’s outlook and strategy for the market.

Mr. Seiche will be accompanied by a delegation during his tour. The delegation includes the Vice President for Sub- Saharan Africa, Justin Maier, General Manager for West, East and Central Africa, Joseph Umunakwe, and Chief Financial Officer, Sub-Saharan Africa, Michael Miano.

The visit comes as the company recently celebrated its 5th year anniversary globally. The East African market has seen the introduction of the C-Series, X-series, G-series range of phones and the tablet category which have revolutionized the mobile industry in the region.

To make HMD phones more accessible, the company now finances the Nokia device purchases by partnering with other industry players who offer flexible payment plans. The company has also invested heavily in cybersecurity R&D dedicated to software, security, and services.

The company recently unveiled the new Nokia T20 tablet. The tablet brings the classic Nokia phone quality to the big screen with a range of versatile features and a long-lasting battery life that helps customers excel at work and relax when it’s time to play.

Speaking on his visit, CEO Florian Seiche said, “Kenya has always been and continues to be a strategic location for our East African business. We recognize the innovative nature of the market and are committed to meeting and satisfying the needs of our customers. In addition, in Kenya, I am extremely proud to note that we are a leading provider for smart phones and feature phones.”

Justin Maier, Vice President, Sub- Saharan Africa added “The visit is a high reflection of the impact the Kenyan business has had on the company. We continue to listen to our customer’s needs and design products that suit their everyday needs that they love, trust and want to keep for longer.”