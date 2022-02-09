Shares

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Asa, is the latest Spotify EQUAL Africa Music Programme ambassador of the month. The announcement follows the release of her most recent single, Mayana, which was featured on the cover of Spotify’s EQUAL Africa playlist in December last year. Asa fuses Indie-Pop, Soul, Jazz, Afrobeats and R&B to deliver songs that are revered globally. Her track Mayana will lead the EQUAL Africa playlist and feature on the EQUAL Global playlist.

Asa has now joined the EQUAL programme’s list of African female artistes announced every month. This is as Spotify continues its bid to promote gender equality in the music industry and showcase influential female musicians.

The Jailer singer has been a huge inspiration to alternative and contemporary African artists, both in Africa and the world for over 15 years. Since the debut of her first platinum-selling self-titled album titled Asa, the singer has continued to wow fans with her discography oozing Africanism and soul.

Commenting on Asa’s addition to the EQUAL Music programme, Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa said, “Through the EQUAL Music Programme, we continue to amplify the work of women creators by offering our resources and creating opportunities for these artists. We’re proud to showcase Asa, who is well known and loved for her boundless ability to create her own world through music, with timeless vocals and themes that capture the emotions of a generation.”

On her part, an elated Asa had this to say, “I’m honoured to be the Spotify EQUAL ambassador of the month. It’s great to be part of something like this, a movement that’s new yet has always been. It’s beautiful when we are celebrated and recognized for contributions to music and art over the years. In the lead-up to the release of my album ‘V’, this is awesome.”