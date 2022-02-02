Shares

UberEats has announced its partnership with Yves Rocher, an international cosmetics brand and health food and supplement provider, Healthy U. The partnership will see both brands join the UberEats app and ecosystem, while further diversifying Uber Eats’ business model to scale the business.

Established over 20 years ago, Healthy U was started with the mission to cultivate a culture of healthy eating and conscious living in Kenya. The business is currently available across 30 stores in Kenya and Uganda. Consumers will be able to leverage the UberEats app to order Healthy U products from various stores on the app. These are Sarit Centre, Westgate Mall, ABC Place, Lavington Mall, Yaya Centre and Junction Mall, Capital Centre and Village Market.

International cosmetics company Yves Rocher will also be joining the platform to bring faster and more convenient shopping to its customer base in Kenya. This will make it accessible to an even larger and new demographic.

According to Kui Mbugua, General Manager of UberEats Kenya, the increasing demand for a diversity of delivery service points is a trend set to continue expanding into the future. “We are excited and proud of these partnerships as it demonstrates UberEats’ commitment to Kenya and growing the local e-commerce landscape. While there can be no doubt that the stellar growth in demand for diverse on-demand delivery services has been catalyzed by COVID-19, we believe the pandemic merely accelerated a consumer trend that was already developing,” she explains.

On her part, Catherine Nyakanini, Marketing and Communications Manager at Healthy U said, “As the pioneer of health and wellness in Kenya, our wish is to make health and wellness products available and accessible to Kenyans on a reliable and

convenient platform like Uber Eats.”