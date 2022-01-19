Shares

Uber Eats has appointed Wangui (Kui) Mbugua as the General Manager for its Kenya business in a bid to steer growth of delivery services in the country. Her appointment is set to drive the business on an even higher growth trajectory.

Kui joined Uber in 2019 as Strategy and Planning Lead for Uber Eats SSA. Prior to working in this role, she worked at Koko Networks, an international technology company dedicated to bringing clean and affordable energy to low and middle-income households in Nairobi. She is a legal graduate with an undergraduate degree in Law and a Master’s degree in International Business and Commercial Law. She started her career as a legal intern for an African law firm, Bowmans, and later moved to McKinsey and Co. as a management consultant.

Commenting on her appointment, Kui said, “I’m excited to take on this new role as I have seen the rapid growth of food delivery in Kenya and the growth that the business brings to the digital economy. The impact of convenience and on-demand commerce on the market is evident. Not only is Uber Eats creating unique work opportunities, but our operations have a positive knock-on effect for restaurants, merchants and delivery people.”

According to Kui, the increasing demand for a diversity of delivery services points to a trend that, she believes, is set to continue expanding into the future, irrespective of the trajectory of Covid-19. “While there can be no doubt that the stellar growth in demand for diverse on-demand delivery services has been catalyzed by the pandemic and the challenges of a protracted national lockdown, we believe the pandemic merely accelerated a consumer trend that was already developing,” she explains.