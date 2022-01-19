Shares

Music promotion company Roots International has announced plans to host condolences concert dubbed the Poleni Concert later this month to stand by who have suffered loss during the pandemic. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, thousands of people in Kenya have lost their lives to the virus, affecting hundreds of their loved ones.

The Poleni concert will serve as a space for acknowledgement to those who have been stricken with illness or lost loved ones in the last two years, whether related to COVID or not. The concert will also recognize people’s struggles to survive the socio-economic shocks associated with the COVID-19 crisis, and serve as a moment of reflection and give a point of departure for all to envision their post COVID recovery both as artists and as a community at large.

The Poleni concert will be held at the National Museum of Kenya’s Amphitheatre on Saturday January 29th, with two shows scheduled for 3 pm and 6 pm. Various musicians including Kato Change, Olivia Ambani, Maia Lekow and Isaac Kimani are expected to perform.

Interested attendees can purchase their tickets at only Ksh. 1,000 on tikiti.co.ke. The concert is sponsored by Music in Africa and their partners Goethe Institute, Siemens Stiftung, German Federal Foreign Office and HomeBoyz Entertainment as the audio visual partner.