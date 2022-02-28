Shares

The International Women’s Day Concert Series was founded in 2017 by the Kenya Conservatoire of Music to celebrate women in music. With the need for diversification of activities and platforms for women to express themselves, the Kenya Conservatoire Women’s Orchestra is advocating for a broader platform to create opportunities for healing through music and connection.

The 6th edition of this concert series is here, with the theme We Are Here. Past events have featured various vocalists including AFRIMA Nominated Olivia Ambani, Lisa Oduor-Noah, Maryolive Mungai, pianist Nanjala Antonia and violinist Shirlene Obara to name but a few.

This year’s show will feature one of Kenya’s most celebrated female artist, Fena Gitu, performing with an orchestra for the first time ever. The show will also feature Motra Music, Kike Dance and Spellcast Trebles.

To attend the concert attended can purchase the tickets at Ksh. 2,500 for the Gala Night on March 4th or March 5th for the Concert Day at Ksh. 1,000. The event will be held at The Nairobi National Museum. Tickets are available on Mtickets or Dial *299*55#.