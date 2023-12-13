Shares

KBL partnered with the annual Christmas Concert Tis the Season to host a three-day festival aimed at turning on the Christmas spirit as Kenyans gear up for the festivities and Christmas moments with family and friends.

The Christmas festival which took place at the Junction Mall Rooftop from 8th to 10th December saw Vocalist Atemi Oyungu and her band of notable Kenyan musicians including Lisa Oduor-Noah, Chris Adwar and Big Pin, team up to treat guests to an amazing production of Christmas carols that set the mood for the festive season.

The three-day festival is first of a series of activities lined up by KBL this festive season as part of their campaign dubbed “IT’S A WRAP,” which is designed to inspire consumers’ festive moments, offering them the perfect opportunity to craft enduring memories with family and friends.

“We are elated by the overwhelming response and turnout at the festival over the weekend. It has been an incredible start to the festive season, bringing together loved ones to turn on the Christmas cheer. The atmosphere was an absolute festive wonderland featuring our renowned brands such as Johnnie Walker, Gilbeys, Smirnoff TM, Singleton, Tanqueray, Gordons, Black and White, and Don Julio. “IT’S A WRAP,” campaign is truly coming to life because we’re seeing more Kenyans celebrating their special moments from this year and we’ve made sure to avail an array of gifting options across our spirit brands to toast to these celebrations.” Said Jean Okech, Head of Marketing, Spirits, EABL.

Consumers who attended the event had the opportunity to purchase personalized gift hampers for their loved ones and had them engraved with special messages and wrapped in custom made wrapping paper. All gift hampers contained seedling packs, allowing consumers to contribute to KBL’s environmental sustainability agenda while spreading the holiday cheer.

Over the years, the festive season has been marked with colourful decorations, delicious feasts, and joyous celebrations. The Wrap Up campaign will further enhance the overall experience during the memorable season.