The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced that the 12th Durban FilmMart (DFM) which will take place virtually from 16th to 25th July 2021. Its call for submissions of film projects in development will close on 21st February.

“Given that there is no absolute clarity on what the global situation will be with the Covid-19 pandemic in the foreseeable future, the DFM Institute board has taken a decision to implement a virtual DFM for 2021 following on the success of the 2020 DFM,” said Magdalene Reddy, acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

Key to the DFM is the bringing together of filmmakers with thought leaders, film funders, festival programmers, agents, buyers, and distributors to get down to the business of making films. Included in this is the internationally regarded finance and pitching forum which, in 2020, saw 80 film projects in development connect with possible markets and partners and funders.

“It’s a robust and highly dynamic market, that has seen countless film projects reaching festivals and screens big and small, which is ultimately the aim for developing content,” added Reddy. “Some of the successful projects that had their beginnings at the DFM have been officially selected as submissions for the 2021 Academy Awards. This includes Softie (Kenya) directed by Sam Soko, The Letter (Kenya) directed by Maia Lekow and Christopher King, Lift like a Girl (Egypt) directed by Mayye Zayed, This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho) directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and You will Die at 20 (Sudan) directed by Amjad Abu Alala.

Fifteen feature-length documentary and fifteen fiction projects will be selected by a DFM independent adjudication committee for the pitching forum where the director and producer will participate in a packaging and mentorship program. This will be followed by one-on-one meetings with international film financiers, buyers, and distributors.

The Durban FilmMart Institute is supported by the Durban Film Office, South Africa.

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has also opened project submissions for the 14th edition of Talents Durban. Talents Durban is open to African screenwriters and directors with fiction, documentary, animation, and hybrid projects in development. The deadline for applications is 19th March 2021.