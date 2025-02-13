Shares

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has announced that it has selected 8 animation projects for the 16th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum.

Over the past 3 years, animation has become an integral part of the Durban FilmMart annual event in July, Animation@DFM includes both important conversations in the industry programme and the participation of animation projects at the DFM Pitch and Finance Forum.

The online animation masterclass series and one-on-one mentorship offered to projects in development is the first element of the annual programme. The aim of the masterclass programme is to prepare the selected participants to pitch in Africa’s leading film finance and co-production market. The 16th annual Durban FilmMart is scheduled to take place from the 18 to 21 July, in Durban, South Africa.

“Over the years, we have noticed the increase in the quality of animation projects coming out of African continent”, says DFMI director, Magdalene Reddy, “DFMI is honoured to witness the growth of the animation sector and celebrate the work that is been done by creators, both on the continent and in the diaspora. Animation@DFM is now a permanent strand of programming at the market, bringing together the worlds of animation and live action in one place creates richer conversations and deeper networks for industry.”

All 8 projects will go through a 3-month period of training and development to ensure they are ready to meet investors in Durban.

The projects are below:

Animated fiction features

1. Aisha Qandicha

Producer: Alyssa Harden

Director: Fatima Mahdar

Morocco

2. Au nom du Roi Njoya (In The Name of King Njoya)

Producer: Claye Edou

Director: Claye Edou

Cameroon

3. Crocodile Dance

Producer: Ingrid de Beer

Directors: Shofela Coker, Nadia Darries

South Africa /Nigeria

4. Kamaroza

Producer: Nouran Abdallah

Directors: Ahmad Abdelhameed, Islam Mazhar

Egypt

5. KINTUADI: SIMON KIMBANGU

Producer: Giresse Kassonga

Director: Benny Lusakueno

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

6. Tribe

Producer: Debbie Crosscu

Director: Tendayi Nyeke

South Africa

Animated fiction series

7. Mboudgui

Producer: Betty Sulty-Johnson, Lamissa Ouattara

Director: Bienvenu Wanso-Tissala

Cameroon /France

8. Nunu Rhu/The Girl With Wings

Producer: Ameera Faber, Sabrina Roc

Director: Clare Louis

South Africa

The 3-month online masterclass programme will feature script development, visual representation, finance planning, project packaging, pitching and much more while the one-on-one mentorship will allow individual mentors to assist animators with project packaging and pitch preparation.

Durban FilmMart Institute is the business hub of the African film industry in a world where professionals and content are globally competitive and celebrated. The Durban FilmMart Institute runs year round developmental programmes and an annual market (Durban FilmMart). The DFMI has recently launched Filmmart.africa which is an online tool for filmmakers to connect and which we hope will enhance visibility for African content.