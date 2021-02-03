Shares

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has opened project submissions for the 14th edition of Talents Durban in partnership with Berlin Talents. Berlin Talents is an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival. The deadline for applications is 19th March 2021.

Talents Durban opens entries to African screenwriters and directors with fiction, documentary, animation, and hybrid projects in development. The program will again welcome projects of all media formats such as film, television series, web series and content for mobile platforms.

“Our vision is to stimulate the growth of the African film industry through the development of film projects, and to network African filmmakers within the continent, and the rest of the world. We intend to build on the success of the 2020 virtual edition to drive African cinema forward,” said Magdalene Reddy, Acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

Talents Durban will select 32 talents, chosen by a panel of industry experts to participate in mentorship labs, workshops, discussions, market screenings, and specialized programmes for specific disciplines. The different disciplines include directing, scriptwriting and reviewing films for digital and traditional media. Selected talents will also participate and interact within the formal DFM programme.

To apply, prospective talents are directed to complete the online application form.

Requirements for application

Submission of a complete application, including a sample of past work and an ongoing project. Please note that the application is based on individual submissions and not team applications. Applicants must have obtained the written consent of the other copyright owners for the use of the work sample and project submitted. Applicants must be working in one of the following areas: screenwriting, directing, film criticism and animation. Applicants should either be experienced as film professionals or students in the final year of your studies, or film school graduate, or have comparable work experience in the film and media industry. Applicants must have worked on at least one short/feature film that has been screened at a recognized film festival, or worked on a TV drama series that has aired widely, or worked on a web or mobile drama series that has around 5,000 views or (for the Talent Press programme), you have at least one year’s experience as a film critic/reviewer/journalist. Every applicant must be a citizen of an African country, residing in Africa and be at least 18 years of age by 1 July 2021.

The programme will be conducted in English, with provision for French participants.