Audrey Tanya and Noella Luka are the two Kenyans selected among other applicants for the 4th edition of the DFMI Business Lab. The two are among thirty filmmakers from thirteen African countries who have been invited to participate in the annual lab, which forms part of the DFMI year-round program.

The DFMI Business Lab is a 14-week online business skills development program aimed at nurturing and empowering producers with the necessary skills to effectively engage in a global market. The lab will focus on modules such as financial management, fundraising, co-production, business management, IP and Entertainment Law, and PR and distribution.

The program is presented in partnership with DW Akademie and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The online program will commence will run until January 2025. The Durban FilmMart Institute receives principal funding from the Durban Film Office and the eThekwini Municipality.

Listed below are the thirty selected participants.

Audrey Tanya (Kenya)

Noella Luka (Kenya)

Chidinma Garuba (Nigeria)

Angela Mukajanga (Tanzania)

Armel Mboumba (Republic of the Congo)

Chinaka Iwunze (Nigeria)

Chioma Paul-Dike (Nigeria)

Eden Getachew (Ethiopia)

Esther Beukes (Namibia)

Giresse Kassonga (Democratic Republic of the Congo)Hilda Awori (Uganda)

Isabelle Rorke (South Africa)

Kaya Kuhn (South Africa)

Keitumetse Kasonkola (South Africa)

Kristina Obame (Gabon)

Lilian Sundqvist (Tanzania)

Mariam Khodeir (Egypt)

Melissa Babil Lemos (Mozambique)

Michel Doss (Egypt)

Myolisi Lidudumalingani Sikupela (South Africa)

Nahusenay Dereje (Ethiopia)

Nelson Ikeh (Nigeria)

Nondumiso Masache (South Africa)

Pamela Keryeko (Uganda)

Phumi Morare(South Africa)

Priscilla Marealle (Tanzania)

Sacha Stokes (South Africa)

Shveta Naidoo (South Africa)

Tammy Nicol (South Africa)

Tricia L. Sello (Botswana)