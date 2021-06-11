Shares

To celebrate living and fallen music legends, a community of musicians in Nairobi have curated The Tribute Series, a 2 part event to honours and celebrates Stevie Wonder. #CelebratingStevieWonder will feature a variety of vocalists selected based on vocal prowess and stage performance and equally excellent musicians. The event will take place The Hub, Karen on 12th June, 2021 starting 2 p.m. Tickets are available HERE.

Musical director, Lisa Oduor-Noah had this to say about the event, “The experience has been a lot of fun; when the show was initially postponed last year, we thought it would happen again in a few months but Covid-19 really broke our hearts. However, now, the band and musicians we finally get to show you guys what we’ve been working on. I am really looking forward to singing along and interacting with the audience and finally getting back on stage. With none other than the legendary Stevie Wonder.

The lineup includes Elvis Who, Noel Nderitu, Webi, Daniel Chikwaza, Manasseh Shalom, Tim Reynolds, Isaac Kimani, Lisa Oduor-Noah, Kaz, Kendi Nkonge June Gachui and Janice Wanjiru. Instrumentalists include George ‘Possum’ Nyoro on Keys, Tim Reynolds on Violin, Richard Wandati on Drums, Sedar Malaki on Bass and Newman Owor on Guitar.

Speaking on the event, June Gachui, the Creator of The Tribute Series said, “This concert represents healing. A lot of people have experienced loss this past year, from loved ones to jobs and so much more. And when we are in a funk, we always turn to music to heal us. We thought of cancelling but we decided to try and make it work even as we follow all the health guidelines and gather a few of us to celebrate the amazing music that spans decades of Stevie Wonder’s career. We are privileged to share this healing power of music through the music of Stevie Wonder.”

All COVID-19 Health Protocols to be observed.