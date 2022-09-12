Shares

The third edition of The Heng will take place on September 24 at the Karen Waterfront. The Heng is a musical concert that features covers of songs from the 90s and was created by Kenyan musician, June Gachui.

The features musicians will bring their feel and style to songs by award winning artists such as Backstreet Boys, Faith Evans, Michael Jackson, Mario, Usher and many more. The Heng as June Gachui, the Creator puts it, “The Heng! is a unique night where everything from the 90s comes to life. Remember the music, the dressing, the hair and even the choreography? Well, the Heng offers you a place to come celebrate while paying tribute to your 90s memories. Come and commune with your crew while grooving to music that you grew up to; sounds that unlock special memories.”

The Heng! 2022 concert will see feature musicians such as Angie Gachui, Brandy Maina, Benjamin Webi, Canaan Owour, Elsaphan Njora, Janice Wanjiru-Kioko, June Gachui, Kendi Nkonge-Mohol, Kevin ‘K1’ Maina, Lisa Oduor-Noah , Manasseh Shalom, Matt Ngesa, Njoki Karu, Noel Nderitu, Ruby Ninah, Steph and Wambura Mitaru. BGVs for the night are; Chep, Joy Ocholla, Riki Gathariki and Sam Warui.

The Band will be made up of; David Hunter – Musical Director, Ted Mwangi – Bass, Amani Sd – Drums, Victor Kimetto – Keys, George Nyoro – Keys, Newman Owor – Guitar and Ivy Alexander – Guitar. The DJ’s of the night will be; DJ Pinye and DJ Adrian. Choreography and dance will be by Art in Motion.

The gates will open at 6pm.

Tickets

Advance – Ksh. 3,000 (until September 23)- Buy here kenyabuzz.com/the-heng-back-to-the-90s

Gate: Ksh. 3,500