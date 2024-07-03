Shares

Creative Garage, a multi-disciplinary arts organization, is set to showcase Blooms in the Dark, a lyrically theatrical adaptation of Thayù’s podcast of the same name. This anthology primarily features stories told by characters who live on the fringes of society, those who do not conform to societal norms regarding appearance, love, behaviour, and more.

Blooms In The Dark will premiere on Saturday, July 13th at 1 pm and 7 pm at Braeside School. Early bird tickets are currently available at Ksh 1,500, with advance tickets going for Ksh 2,000. Ticket prices at the gate will be Ksh 2,500. Tickets can be purchased here mookh.com.

The performance will explore intricate themes such as sex, governance, religion, and traditional culture. The show will also explore critical questions like what it means to be African, what inclusivity looks like, and who a good leader should be.

In these stories, the audience is confronted with the challenges and triumphs of individuals navigating their identities. Although fictional, these depictions lay bare the harsh realities and societal struggles of the people the characters represent, through acting, poetry, music, and dance. ‘Blooms In The Dark’ narrates the quest for belonging—a universal pursuit where individuals find solace in religion, academics, home, or, within themselves.

The performance is written by Thayù and directed by Thayù and Wanjiku Mwawuganga, it is produced by Hellen Masido, and stage managed by Chadota. The cast features an ensemble of acclaimed talents including Muthoni Gathecha, Riki Gathariki, Tana Gachoka, Koome Kinoti, Joseph Obel, Brian Njonge, Njeri Gakuo, Seise Bagbo, Rian Msani, and Faith Rose.

Wanjiku Mwawuganga is the co-director, dramaturg and vocalist. She will also be on stage as a singer. Her unspoken role is encouraging the scriptwriter to infuse more madness into the script. Her personal works of theatre are inspired by works that break taboos and embrace vulnerability and self-excavation. She is an alumna of the DAH Theatre International Summer School, class of 2019, and a scholarship holder of the Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2020 Watch and Talk.