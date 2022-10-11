Shares

Kenyan theatre show, Too Early For Birds is back with five shows slated to take place in November at the Jain Bhavan Auditorium in Loresho.

The show took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now back to entertain Kenyans with their theatrical productions that are based on Kenyan history.

The upcoming edition of the Too Early For Birds will feature stories written by a team comprised of: Gathoni Kimuyu, Paushinski, Mercy Mutisya and Joss Ng’ang’a. Stories and research is by Idil Ahmed, Ngartia and Hellen Masido. The director and actors, involved in the show, will be announced at a later date.

Too Early For Birds is a series of theatrical storytelling productions retelling stories from Kenyan history. Since 2017, they have narrated stories about Wangari Maathai, The Nyayo House Survivors, Zarina Patel, Timothy Njoya, Field Marshal Muthoni Wa Kirima, Otenyo Nyamatere, Syokimau, William McMillan, the resistance at Lumboka and Chetambe forts, Wanugu, Wacucu and Rasta, amongst many others.

The production grew from a collaboration between Owaahh (from the award-winning history blog: owaahh.com) and two performing artists: Ngartia and Abu Sense. They are executive produced by Story Zetu and have sold out 14 of 20 stage performances.

Tickets for the sixth edition of Too Early for Birds are Ksh. 2,000 in advance (buy here tokea.com/event/42) and Ksh. 2,500 at the gate. Tickets purchased for the cancelled Music Edition (TEFBeats) that was slated for April 2020 will still be valid for this upcoming show.

Past editions of Too Early For Birds were as follows;

1. Unsung Heroes – Edition 1: The first volume was staged on the 17th of May 2017 and focused on people who never made it to Kenya’s mainstream history. It was produced by Miriam Kadzitu of Code Ink and directed by Wanjiku Mwawuganga.

2. Dissent – Edition 2: The second edition ran on the 29th and 30th of July. It focused on Kenyan stories of resistance. It was produced by Miriam Kadzitu of Code Ink and directed by Wanjiku Mwawuganga.

3. Badassery – Edition 3: This edition told stories from the history of violent crime in Nairobi. It was staged on the 13th and 14th of January of 2018. And again on the 19th, due to public demand. It was produced by Miriam Kadzitu of Code Ink and directed by Wanjiku Mwawuganga.

4. Brazen – Edition 4: The Brazen Edition was executive produced by the LAM Sisterhood and Story Zetu. Brazen was created, researched and written by the LAM Sisterhood, who are Laura Ekumbo, Aleya Kassam and Anne Moraa. It focussed on telling stories of heroic women in Kenyan history, and was staged by a team composed entirely of women – both in cast and crew. It was staged on the 27th, 28th and 29th of July 2018. It was produced by Gathoni Kimuyu and directed by Wanjiku Mwawuganga.

5. Tom Mboya Edition – 5: After a long break, the team came together again in October of 2019 at The Visa Oshwal Community Centre with stories from the life and death of Tom Mboya. It is being produced by Gathoni Kimuyu and directed by Mugambi Nthiga. The show was brought back on stage in November of 2019 due to impassioned public demand.