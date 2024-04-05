Shares

Ngartia, a Kenyan writer, actor, and director, is set to take to the stage once again after a decade-long hiatus from poetry. His long-awaited two-time show dubbed Dai Verse, will give the audience spoken word pieces spanning the length of his career, weaved together by live music. The first show will start at 2 pm and the second show from 6pm, on April 21st at the Braeburn Theatre, Gitanga Road.

This artistic reintroduction, in varied formats, covers a range of themes. It will be performed in English, Sheng’, and Kiswahili, assisted by the musical stylings of Chemutai Sage, Vini Ngugi (TLVSN), Timothy Arinaitwe (TLVSN), M³, Septad and Sho.

Early bird tickets are selling for Ksh 1,500, Advance tickets at Ksh 2,000 and Ksh 2,500 at the gate.

The Dai Verse show will be directed by the talented Nyokabi Macharia, of Big Mouth on Netflix, Country Queen also on Netflix, and County 49 on Showmax. Producing the show are Shiko Ngure and Ciru Njoroge, who is a producer with an unwavering dedication to the art of storytelling.

With over a decade’s worth of experience, Ciru has worked on a wide range of film and story-telling projects. Her professional background is heavily film-based, working on projects such as Second Family, Crime & Justice, Njoro wa Uba, and County 49.

Ngartia first started out in the performance poetry space and has found his way into theatre, film, and TV. His work explores different ideas and experimental forms, mostly related to identity and historical placement. Ngartia co-founded the stage productions based on Kenyan history named Too Early For Birds. He continues to study expression through verse, fiction, and nonfiction through various media.

Tickets

2:00 PM SHOW Early Bird – Ksh. 1,500

6:00 PM SHOW Early Bird – Ksh. 1,500

2:00 PM SHOW Advance – Ksh. 2,000

6:00 PM SHOW Advance – Ksh. 2,000

2:00 PM SHOW Gate – Ksh. 2,500

6:00 PM SHOW Gate – Ksh. 2,500