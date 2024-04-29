Shares

The Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) and TradeMark Africa (TMA) have signed a USD 2.1 million grant agreement to initiate Phase II of their collaborative project. This second phase grant from TMA is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Norway, and Ireland.

According to the agreement, the grant spans three years and focuses on advancing market access, promoting sustainable trade practices, and empowering local farmers. Through TMA’s efforts, the partnership will tackle some of the challenges faced by horticulture farmers by establishing direct linkages between farmers and buyers. Other solutions include leveraging digital solutions to improve market accessibility, enhancing market understanding through training, addressing environmental and climate challenges, and ensuring compliance with international standards.

Phase II builds on the successes of the first phase, which saw substantial market linkages and certification achievements for local farmers, contributing significantly to economic growth. Phase I of the project which ran from January 2019 to June 2023, yielded tangible results, with 27,854 farmers; 35% women, 65% men, and 40% youth linked to markets, and approximately 50,000 tons of horticultural products worth roughly USD 18.3 million sold.

Speaking at the grant agreement signing ceremony, TradeMark Africa’s Regional Director for East and Central Africa, Ms. Monica Hangi highlighted the significance of supporting the horticultural sector, particularly in mitigating unemployment among youth and women. “Our commitment through this substantial grant is to upscale production, increase export volumes, and, consequently, job opportunities, thereby reinforcing Tanzania’s standing in the global horticultural market,” said Ms. Hangi.

On his part, TAHA Chief Development Manager Mr. Anthony Chamanga expressed enthusiasm about the project saying, “This grant marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of Tanzania’s horticultural products. With TMA’s support, we well-positioned to implement robust strategies that will lead to sustainable growth and substantial economic benefits for our local communities.”

Mr Chamanga further disclosed that the horticultural sector in Tanzania contributes significantly to the national GDP. “Horticulture ranks as one of the fastest-growing industries within the agricultural sector in Tanzania, boasting an annual growth rate of around 9-12%. This sector not only injects billions into the economy but also is a substantial foreign exchange earner through exports of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and spices. TMA’s support is providing catalytic opportunities for creating jobs and opening new markets for local farmers,” he added.