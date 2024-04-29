Shares

Kenya Power has announced that customers across the country will enjoy up to a 13.7% reduction in the cost of power this month. This is following the strengthening of the Kenya Shilling and a reduction in the cost of fuel that is used to generate electricity.

The fuel cost charge and foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment, which comprise the key variable components of the electricity bill, reduced by 37.3% between March 2024 and April 2024. This is across all customer categories, as gazetted by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)

The fuel cost charge reduced from Ksh. 4.64 in March 2024 to Ksh. 3.26 in April 2024, and from a Ksh. 4.93 in January 2024. On the other hand, the forex adjustment charge reduced from Ksh. 3.68 in March 2024 to Ksh. 1.96 in April 2024 and from a high of Ksh. 6.85 in January 2024.

Kenya Power MD and CEO Dr. Joseph Siror stated, “We are happy to note that the reduction has given reprieve to our customers and we are optimistic that the prevailing macro-economic environment and the improved hydrology, which enables us to dispatch less thermal power, will sustain the benefit to our customers.”

According to Kenya Power, customers under the Domestic Customer 1 (DC1) tariff band, those consuming less than 30 units per month, will pay Ksh. 629 in April 2024 compared to Ksh. 729 for similar units in March 2024. This represents a 13.7% reduction.

Similarly, a customer under the Domestic Customer 2 (DC2) tariff, averaging 31-100 units per month, who consumes 60 units will pay Ksh. 1,574 in April 2024 compared to Ksh. 1,773 in March 2024. This represents a 11.2% reduction.

A customer under the Domestic Customer 3 (DC3) tariff band, averaging more than 100 units per month, who uses 120 units per month will pay Ksh. 3,728 in April 2024 compared to Ksh. 4,127 in March. This represents a 9.7% reduction.