The fourth edition of The Heng concert will be on September 30, 2023 at The Waterfront Karen from 6pm.

The Heng has collaborated with amazing artists and producers to bring the 90’s back with a twist.

This fourth edition will feature Angie Gachui, Benjamin Webi, Daniel Chikwaza, Elsaphan Njora, Faith ‘Chep’ Chepkorir, Janice WanjiruKioko, Joy Jojo Ocholla, June Gachui, Kendi Nkonge-Mohol, Kevin ‘K1’ Maina, Kimani Isaac, Lisa Oduor-Noah (co-MD), Manasseh Shalom, Matt Ngesa, Noel Nderitu, Njoki Karu, RikiGathariki, Ruby Ninah, Sam Warui, Tindi Muasa, Wambura Mitaru and Wendy Kay.

The band members this time will be Amani SD on Drums, Isaac Kimetto on Bass, Newman Owor on Guitar, Victor Kimetto on Keys and Co- MD, and David Hunter on keys and MD. The Heng DJs will be DJ Adrian and DJ Pinye.

Tickets

Advance – Ksh. 3,500 (until September 23)- Buy here kenyabuzz.com/the-heng-back-to-the-90s

Gate: Ksh. 4,000