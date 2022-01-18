Shares

OPPO has announced the launch of two new smartphones in the Kenyan market, the OPPO A16K and the OPPO A55. The OPPO A16k comes with a sleek design, upgraded hardware, and software optimizations powered by ColorOS 11.1, to deliver an efficient, comfortable, and smooth user experience at all times.

The smartphone also features an AI-enhanced camera features that enable users to capture more natural and beautified portraits. This is backed by a large 4 GB ROM and 64 GB storage space. The A16k will retail at Ksh. 19,999 and customers can choose from an option of two colours, black and blue.

On the other hand, the OPPO A55 offers its users the tools to capture shots all-day with an Ultra-Clear Camera, Ultra-Lasting Power. OPPO A55’s large battery powers an Octa-core processor and offers a large storage capacity and memory of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM that will cost Ksh. 25,999.

Both smartphones are available at all OPPO Kenya brand stores and e-commerce platforms Jumia, Kilimall and Sky.Garden.

OPPO A16k smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.46 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Chipset: MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal memory: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Single rear camera set up 13 MP (wide)

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP front camera set up (wide)

USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4230 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 10W

Colours: Black, Blue

OPPO A55 smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.51 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Chipset: MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set up 50 MP (wide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set up 16 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Rainbow Blue, Starry Black, Green