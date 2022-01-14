Shares

Visa is marking the ongoing AFCON 2021 competition in Cameroon by creating new unique experiences for cardholders and football fans. Visa will reward lucky Cameroonian children aged between 8 and 12 the opportunity to participate in the Player Escort Programme and walk out on the field before the AFCON matches with a professional football player.

These spaces are being allocated through a series of activities including promotions with Visa and a partnership with Green Girls, an organization that trains African girls on how to generate solar energy and waste in rural communities. Visa cardholders and football fans who visit the stadium during the tournament in Cameroon and pay with their Visa credentials will also have an opportunity to win unique AFCON merchandise signed by soccer star Didier Drogba.

Speaking on the offers and rewards, Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa for Visa said, “Visa has a long history of supporting world-class football and this association builds on our mission to bring the best of our sponsorship experience to Africa. We are thrilled to offer Cameroonians and Africans a unique opportunity to enjoy all the excitement of AFCON, and to be the exclusive payments provider at this exciting tournament.”

Visa began its partnership with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) in 2018 to support for the AFCON tournament in 2019 and 2021. The payments platform is the exclusive digital payment provider at all venues during the football tournament and the preferred payment option for tickets bought both in-person and online. Visa will also connect football’s most passionate and engaged audiences in the African continent through its powerful payment network and create unique and unforgettable experiences for African soccer fans.