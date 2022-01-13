Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has announced its decision to the IBM Quantum Network in a bid to advance industry applications of quantum computing. This will enable LG to access IBM’s quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s quantum expertise and Qiskit which is IBM’s open-source quantum information software development kit.

Quantum computing uses qubits that harness quantum mechanical phenomena such as interference and entanglement in computation to solve problems that are intractable for classical computers. As a result, quantum computing is well suited to help explore new solutions to a wide range of problems.

Using IBM Quantum technology, LG aims to explore applications of quantum computing in any areas requiring processing a large amount of data including AI, connected cars, digital transformation, IoT and robotics applications. With this, the company will be able to leverage quantum computing hardware and software advances and applications as they emerge, in accordance with IBM’s quantum roadmap. LG will also be able to provide workforce training to its employees, permitting LG to investigate how potential breakthroughs can be applied to its industry. The IBM Quantum team and LG are currently conducting research and exploring how quantum computing will help a ‎variety of industries and disciplines, including finance, energy, chemistry, materials science, ‎optimization and machine learning, among many others.

“We’re happy to welcome LG Electronics to a growing quantum computing ecosystem in Korea at an exciting time for the region. The relationship between IBM and LG Electronics will permit LG to explore new types of problems associated with emerging technologies and will help strengthen the quantum capabilities in Korea,” said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and VP, Quantum Computing at IBM.