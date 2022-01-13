Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has confirmed its participation as the official display partner of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) for 2 years. The agreement allows LG UltraGear gaming monitors to display the global competition and deliver smooth and responsive gameplay when the season kicks off on January 14th.

Founded as the professional tournament for League of Legends organized by Riot Games in Europe, LEC is a competition in which 10 skilled teams of 5 players each compete for the title. Throughout the tournament, LG will also be the sponsor of segments such as replays and the must-see Match of the Week.

The new two year partnership with LEC is expected to help LG further expand its already considerable presence in the global e-sports scene. The LG UltraGear brand’s strong relationship with the gaming community was built up over the years through active engagement and cutting-edge products that address the needs of real gamers. LG UltraGear monitors have become a favorite with serious gamers everywhere, offering the 4K resolution display and Nano IPS technology with 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time.

Fans from around the world can keep up with all the action, including game broadcasts and current schedule information, at lolesports.com. Fans can follow the official Twitter account @UltraGearGaming to take part in a social media event to win prizes including UltraGear products.

Commenting on the LG’s participation, Seo Young-jae, head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business solutions said, “We are thrilled to be playing such a pivotal role in one of the world’s most popular esports competitions. We look forward to seeing our monitors put through their paces by LEC’s top players so we can keep delivering products that meet the needs of the most demanding gamers.”