Shares

The Garden City Business Park is now at 93% occupancy. The occupancy rate was boosted following the leasing of office space by CCI Group, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider, and Max International, a nutrition supplements distributer.

The two multinational companies tenancy at the Garden City Business Park represents the largest combined commercial lease transactions in Nairobi’s office market space during the pandemic. The Business Park’s management noted that the major commercial agreements show that there is pent-up demand for high quality Grade A offices in an integrated mixed-use development which is complemented by the accessibility to retail and residential facilities.

CCI and Max International combined are now occupying 60% of Garden City Business Park’s almost 200,000 square feet of lettable space. The Garden City Business Park is IFC Edge certified, a green building certification system for emerging markets created by the International Finance Corporation offering significant savings in water electricity to the tenants.

“The COVID-19 period which limited movement creating demand for properties that are easily accessible and offer a mix of retail and residential offerings in an outer city location. As we return to normalcy, we are seeing this demand continue to grow. Mixed use developments such as Garden City will influence Nairobi’s future skyline,” said Ciru Okobi, Commercial Director Garden City.

Garden City Business Park offers modern Grade A offices on Thika Superhighway, Nairobi. Part of the mixed-use development by leading growth markets private equity investor Actis to offer residential, commercial, retail and leisure within a 47-acre integrated plan. The Business Park is adjacent to Garden City Mall and Garden City Residences and offers over 200,000 square feet of lettable Grade A offices.