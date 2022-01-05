Shares

OPPO has launched the new A95 smartphone in the Kenyan market. As part of the OPPO A series, the OPPO A95 empowers users through powerful technology and modern design to address users’ needs for smarter everyday communications.

The OPPO A95 comes equipped with a large 5000mAh battery and 33W fast Flash charge to ensure longer battery life and usage time. The smartphone also features an AMOLED FHD+ display with All-day Eye Care to deliver a better viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 662 platform, OPPO A95 delivers a smooth and efficient user experience. The phone is further enhanced by System Booster that ensures the phone runs seamlessly.

The OPPO A95 also comes with a 48 MP triple rear camera set-up coupled with a series of AI-supported features to capture high quality images. These include 15 different image-enhancing filter presets, AI Scene Enhancement, which can intelligently recognize scenes to optimize colors, and Night Mode, for taking bright and clear photos with rich details in the evenings or in low light settings.

OPPO A95 smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.43 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set-up 48 MP (wide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 16 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 33W

Colours: Black, Glowing rainbow silver