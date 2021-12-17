Shares

The Coca Cola East and Central Africa Vice president Debra Mallowah has urged residents at the coast region to keep safe and share with the less fortunate during the Christmas celebrations.

The Coca Cola company recently kicked of holiday festivities with the Real Magic Christmas campaign setting the stage for a vibrant season as the year comes to an end.

The Real Magic Christmas campaign is part of the activities under the Real magic philosophy that was launched two months ago globally, calling on everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity. The brand also launched “One Coke Away From Each Other,” its first global campaign since 2016 under the ‘Real Magic’ platform.

Mallowah further reflected on the year, noting the effectiveness of the community to work under the pressure of the pandemic. She further highlighted the importance of togetherness as a vital tool to the success of the business and its partners.

Speaking during a visit to Coca Cola traders in Mombasa County, VP Mallowah stated, “I urge you all to keep safe, enjoy your Coca-Cola and enjoy the festive season it has been a long year but really enjoy the magic of being together to share in the joy of the season. The Coast region is a key market for Coca-Cola and with the festive season already here, the region is expected to host many visitors both local and international and we would like to ensure that our products are available to refresh as people celebrate and get together.”