The search for William Lawson’s Next Highlander concludes this weekend, Saturday, 11th December, 2021, at the Impala Grounds.

50 finalists will battle it out for the title of Kenya’s Next Highlander, a cash prize of Ksh. 500,000 and an epic adventure worth Ksh. 500,000. They will go through two rounds of elimination and the final 10 highlanders will compete through a tough obstacle course to win the title and grand prize.

William Lawson’s Next Highlander challenge aims to identify the boldest, most rugged, unconventional man or woman, who defies the norm and lives life on his or her terms.

Activities for fans at the finale event will include an axe shave, caber toss, barrelling, arm wrestling, hanging game, hook game and more. Fans will also get to party with Eric Omondi and Amber Ray as they cheer on their favourite contenders to win. After conclusion of the event, rapper Khaligraph Jones will kick off the after-party with a live performance.

Speaking about the Next Highlander finale, Paul Maina, Bacardi region manager for East Africa said, “We have been searching for Kenya’s Next Highlander, someone bold but not arrogant, daring but not anarchic, challenging them to show their grit for a shot at the title. William Lawson’s believes in living life on your terms. We found many Kenyans who defy the norm and make their own rules, who took up the challenge.”

Tickets for the event are available at M-ticket or on USSD code *229*65#. Entry only is Ksh. 500, Highlander Pass is Ksh. 800, which is redeemable for William Lawson’s 350ml or 2 William Lawson’s Apple Flavoured cans. The No Rules Pass for four is Ksh. 2,000, redeemable for William Lawson’s 750ml and the Highlanders Crew Pass for four is Ksh. 3,200, redeemable for William Lawson’s 1.5 litres. The event will begin at 12 noon and run till late.