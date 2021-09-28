Shares

William Lawson’s Scotch whiskey brand is on the search for bold and daring Kenyans, challenging them to show their grit for a chance to be crowned Kenya’s Next Highlander. The search will see participants compete through a series of challenges to earn the title of Kenya’s Next Highlander.

The search was launched at Kiambu Road at the Pelikan Village, where they installed a rooftop bar. Only the most courageous Kenyans who had the guts to rope-climb to the top of the bar in the sky were rewarded with Highlander challenges to prove that they are worth being a part of the search, instant prizes, and surprise performance by Eric Omondi.

The Next Highlander Challenge in Kenya is scheduled to run from 1st October to 11th December, 2021 and will be carried out in two main phases. The first phase will focus on recruiting the participants and having them take part in the challenges. The competition is open to all individuals aged 18 years and above who dares to take up the challenge.

To enter, interested participants must register on the Next Highlander website or scan the QR Code on any of the campaign communication in various retail outlets or dial *483*849# and follow the prompts. They will then receive an invitation to participate in challenges staged at various outlets. Those people who can best prove their Highlander attitude will move to phase 2, where they will be pitted against each other in a final set of challenges at the grand finale.

The grand finale will take place on 11th Dec 2021 along Ngong road, Nairobi where the final 50 would-be Highlanders will battle it out for the title of Kenya’s Next Highlander.

Speaking about the Next Highlander challenge, Paul Maina, Bacardi Area Manager for East Africa said, “William Lawson’s is known for defying the norm and being brazenly different, just like our liquid; this is the kind of person we are looking for, someone with a true highlander attitude. We know Kenya is full of highlanders, but only one person will have the guts to be the William Lawson’s Highlander. I challenge everyone to participate if they dare – we look forward to bumping fists with Kenya’s Next Highlander.”

Some of the challenges the Next Highlander will have to beat include the hanging challenge, scotch on the rocks and squat the sheep.