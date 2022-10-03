Shares

William Lawson’s has launched the search for Kenya’s Next Highlander with one lucky Kenyan standing a chance to win the title of Kenya’s Next Highlander along with a kilt, a trip to Scotland, and a cash prize of Kshs. 500,000.

William Lawson’s is on the hunt to find the boldest, most rugged, unconventional man or woman to be the face of their whisky this year.

The hunt is looking for the most audacious but not boastful, daring but not autocratic, and will challenge Kenyans to demonstrate their determination for a chance to win the title of Kenya’s Next Highlander.

This is the second time the competition is taking place on the brazen lands of the 254. As the next highlander you will be tested, and your tenacity will be challenged. Prepare your grit, confidence and test those hearts because the challenges you will be facing are not for the fainthearted. William Lawson’s is empowering Kenyans who are above legal drinking age with exposure in different regions through bold, unconventional, and good humor challenges.

Paul Maina, Bacardi Marketing Manager for Kenya, said, “Our brand is known for defying the norm, making its own rules and being brazenly different, just like our scotch. This is the kind of person we are looking for, someone with a true Highlander attitude. I challenge everyone to participate if they dare to be different.”

Johnny Waliula, last year’s champion, has stepped forward to challenge this year’s competitors to beat his previous score; and take advantage of brands such as William Lawson’s that focus on engaging and elevating young people through fun, future-focused activations.

The hunt for the next highlander kicked off at Nairobi’s Quiver Lounge, with a riveting performance by Breeder LW and challenges such as the chilly challenge, where participants were dared to eat 4 Chillies in 30 seconds; bin in the beans challenge, where they had to move oily beans from one bowl to another within a minute; and, the don’t flinch challenge, where they were challenged to hold their composure for 30 seconds.

This campaign will run for 6 weeks with the finale in November.