Shares

The Big Quiz Show (TBQS), premiered on KTN Home yesterday. The Big Quiz Show hosted by TV personality Betty Kyallo and Comedian Eric Omondi and will air every Sunday between 8pm and 9pm for the next 13 weeks (Season 1). There will be 13 millionaires in 13 weeks, 100 winners every week, with the top winner walking away with Ksh. 1,000,000 every week.

The format of the show is contrary to the traditional TV game shows that are usually pre-recorded with a limited number of participants invited on set. The interactivity element of the TV show enables everyone to participate from any part of Kenya. Interested participants only need to register via SMS (SMS JOIN to 23774) and answer simple multiple choice questions that will be beamed LIVE on TV.

“For the very first time in TV game show history, we leverage on technology to democratize access so that the TV viewing public can participate on a LIVE TV game show from the comfort of their homes via their mobile phones and win instant prizes,” said Patrick Ojil, Executive Director of The Big Quiz Show while launching the product.

Joe Munene, Managing Director, Broadcast Division – Standard Group, noted, “We thank the Big Quiz Show team and all the stakeholders involved in bringing this family gameshow concept to life. As the Standard Group and KTN, we are happy to provide a home for the show on our KTN Home channel and we look forward to great excitement, great entertainment and a great first season.”

Another unique aspect of the show this show is of an edutainment nature. The quiz aims at inculcating the spirit of research, reading culture and pursuit of knowledge among Kenyans, offering attractive rewards for those who participate.

“We shall be testing for speed and accuracy. Our software has been programmed to pick the fastest and the most accurate answers. Every participant can win depending on how fast and knowledgeable they are,” Mr. Ojil added.

The TBQS team announced that proceeds from the show will go towards support of PCEA Thogoto Home for the Aged. The team expressed hope that that many lives will be transformed especially after the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc and affected many livelihoods in the past 1 year now.