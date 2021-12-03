Shares

The Standard Group has announced that its TV station KTN News will show the theatrical 82-minute version of the documentary Softie on Jamhuri Day, 12th December, 2021. This will be in celebration of this year’s Independence Day.

The film depicts the journey that Boniface Mwangi and his wife, Njeri, embark on when Boniface decides to take a step into national leadership and run for elections in Starehe constituency. Though Njeri has been familiar with Boniface’s activism, this step throws their relationship and their family of five into unprecedented turmoil.

Viewers get to see an exclusive and heartfelt portrait of their home life, all flaws included, and what price is paid when an activist is asked to make the ultimate choice between his family and constituents.

Softie premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize for editing, and was the Opening Night Film at the 2020 Hot Docs Festival. It is directed by Sam Soko in his feature debut, and is produced by Sam Soko and Toni Kamau. The Kenyan team also includes executive producer Bramwel Iro and impact producer Miriam Ayoo. Softie is a production by LBx Africa in association with We are not the machine company and EyeSteelFilm.

“From dynamic protests, death threats, family fights, and life-changing decisions, this film tells the story of their remarkable journey. In a world where sowing seeds of division continues to be encouraged, I hope that telling this story will inspire people to fight for justice, and for a more equal and inclusive society, in their own way,” says Sam Soko.

For the past month, the documentary has been shown at community screenings in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, to receptive audiences.