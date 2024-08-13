Shares

Mageuzi Hub is a co-working and event space that is located in Hurlingham (near Yaya Centre) primarily catering to creatives and media professionals.

The space is ideal for journalists, photographers, designers, small NGOs, content creators, filmmakers, writers, and freelance creatives.

The co-working rates are as follows:

1. Individual Co-working space

Daily Access Fee: Ksh. 700

This membership level is accessible to walk-ins on a daily basis without making a greater commitment.

2. Premium Membership

Ksh. 15,000 Per Month

Membership includes:

High-speed internet

Bottomless coffee or tea

Drop off location for your packages

A direct link to the entire creative community in Nairobi.

It is also ideal for events and it can seat 80 people comfortably. It is perfect for events such as film screenings, workshops, theatre plays, cocktails, discussions, open-mic sessions, award ceremonies, exhibitions, book clubs, art shows, chama meetings, boys’ meet-ups, birthdays parties, and other intimate kinds of events.

The rates are as follows:

Hourly Rate: Ksh 4,000 per hour (Up to 3hrs, min. 2Hrs)

Half Day: Ksh 25,000 (Up to 5Hrs Max)

Full Day: Ksh 40,000 (Up to 8Hrs Max)

The space seats 80 people comfortably.

The price for events is inclusive of: Wi-Fi, Open kitchen, bar, Audiovisual equipment & technician and security

Mageuzi Hub is located in Metropolitan Court, Gate 14 (Green Gate) along Argwings Kodhek Road (maps.app.goo.gl/1dMK9jojNA9ENt496). They can be reached via phone 0710 505 505 or email: mageuzihub@gmail.com.