The Jenga Jirani Festival is targeting to raise Ksh. 100 Million in an effort to aid the communities which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival which will be going down as from 7th to 8th November will bring over together over 50 local artists to perform in what is projected to be the biggest online festival in Kenya and Africa reaching over 10 million people.

The lineup for the festival includes top Kenyan music artists like Nyashinski, Khaligraph, Samidoh, Eric Wainaina, Mercy Masika, Juliani among others. Top comedians in the house will be Eric Omondi, MC Jessy, others are content creators like the Wajesus Family and many more.

The festival is brought to your courtesy of Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) is a non-profit organisation, that has in the last 6 months provided over 2 million meals (240 tons) since COVID started to support the sick, elderly and vulnerable around Nairobi. The Initiative has reached out to the vulnerable in the society by distributing food, sanitary products and sharing care.

Jenga Jirani Festival chairman Jonathan Jackson, had this to say, “The effect of the pandemic is still been felt by many, Jenga Jirani is looking to continue supporting families both short and long term, and is calling on Kenyans to come together and help jenga a jirani.”

The festival will be on www.jengajirani.org website and Jenga Jirani Youtube.