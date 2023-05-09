Shares

Tecno, has announced that Nyashinski an award-winning artist will be their new brand ambassador for the CAMON 20 series as well as device pre-order.

Nyashinski is known as a renowned creative, artist and philanthropist whom they believe embodies the spirit of their brand and will help them reach new audiences.

The new CAMON 20 promises to deliver exceptional camera quality and design with upgrades from both the CAMON 18 and CAMON 19 devices. It is available for pre-order starting 9th May 2023 and will be available for purchase on 18th May 2023.

TECNO also unveiled its latest breakthrough on material innovation in smartphone design – the “Magic Skin” in Africa, making it the first to bring this innovative material to African consumers. It is a brand-new material technology which promises to create phone backs that are skin-friendly, stylish, and easy- to-clean.

This new material will be integrated into the body of TECNO’s phones and applied to CAMON, SPARK and POP series, ensuring African consumers stay abreast of the global trends on smartphone design innovations.

TECNO Kenya Brand Manager, Peter Shi said, “We are thrilled to have Nyashinski join our team and to offer our customers the opportunity to pre-order the new CAMON 20 series. Our team has worked hard to create a phone that meets the needs of our customers and were excited to see the response to this new product.”

The CAMON 20 will be launched in Kenya later this month, demonstrating TECNO’s unwavering commitment to delivering stylish and innovative designs that incorporate the latest technologies. You can pre-order the CAMON 20 series at all TECNO stores and Safaricom Shops countrywide.