Shares

OPPO has announced plans to release a new flagship smartphone powered by the new premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform in Q1 2022. The announcement was made at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021.

Meanwhile, OPPO will continue to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies in accelerating the development of 5G and exploring the future of smartphone innovations.

Since the commercialization of its 5G network, OPPO’s popularity has been rapidly growing around the world. The smartphone brand has committed to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and other industry collaborators to promote the construction of 5G SA network and accelerate the commercialization of 5G across the globe. Specifically, OPPO was the first company to use a Snapdragon mobile platform to commercialize SA network in Europe in April 2021.

Currently, the brand has partnered with more than 80 major mobile network operators worldwide, with more than 40 of them joining OPPO to deliver 5G services. These joint initiatives have ushered in significant business development in regional markets such as Europe, Latin America, and South Africa. The success in regional 5G deployments would not have been possible without the collaboration with leading tech partners such as Qualcomm Technologies.

Commenting on the scheduled premium Snapdragon smartphone launch, Scott Zhang, OPPO Vice President of Overseas Sales had this to say, “OPPO maintains close ties with Qualcomm Technologies, and we have brought several 5G smartphones powered by flagship Snapdragon mobile platforms to the market this year, including the Find X3 series and Reno6 series. It is our pleasure to witness the launch of a new generation of Snapdragon 8 Mobile Platform. We believe it will bring immense improvements and powerful performance on the next generation of flagship smartphones.”