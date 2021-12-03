Shares

Boomplay recently hosted the second edition of the Artistes Forum themed Get Streamed & Get Paid: Making Revenue from Digital Streaming at the Serena Hotel Nairobi. The colorful event was attended by various Kenyan music artistes including panelist Bahati, Nikita Kering, Sanaipei Tande and Moji Shortbaba.

As part of its aim to educate Kenyan artistes on digital money making skills, Boomplay held a series of panel discussions featuring industry veterans like Eric Musyoka, Dennis Njenga and Bahati. The panel also included representatives from regulatory bodies such as MCSK, KAMP and PRISK.

Panelists discussed various topics of interest including brand management, cyber security, digital marketing, streaming specifics and policies around the music business.

Among the keynote speakers at the forum was David Katee, an advocate of the High Court, who gave insights on laws surrounding the music business. He advised artistes to keep in touch with their content, be part of contract discussions, and personally go through any and adopt advocate services for their legal needs. Mr. Katee further warned against malicious applications to pull down other artistes’ content online, noting that this could attract fines of up to Ksh. 20 million.

This year, Boomplay partnered with luxury beverage brand Hennessy, whose Brand Marketing Manager for Eastern Africa, Alexandre Helaine, gave insights on maintaining a brand’s image. He noted that to maintain a brand’s prestige, artistes need to have a sense originality and consistency in their craft.

Giving her remarks, Martha Huro, Managing Director for Boomplay East Africa spoke of the Brand’s milestones in creating revenue for artists on the platform. “We’ve put together this forum to share information and tools with artistes that will further help to boost their numbers and revenue. As the leading platform in Africa, we aim to help our artistes reach a wider audience through our strategies and partnerships. We aim to be the best and most ideal distribution partner for artistes in Kenya and beyond,” she said.

Ms. Huro further noted that Boomplay had partnered with Billboard, to see that Boomplay’s stream data is included in the data that informs the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts. This move is expected to expose more African artists on the global arena.

Artistes were further urged to leverage their social media platforms in order to draw traffic to their profiles on Boomplay, which will consequently increase their streams.

Boomplay is a music streaming service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The company has regional offices in Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon. The streaming platform has over 60 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), with a catalogue of over 65 million songs.