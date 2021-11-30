Shares

Nokia phones recently partnered with Spotify, an audio streaming platform, to provide Spotify Free to Nokia C, G and X-series, starting with the Nokia XR20.

Spotify Lite will be available on Nokia C-series handsets using the optimized Android (Go edition) operating system.

With the new partnership, Spotify Lite will be available on Nokia smartphones operating on Android (Go edition) operating system, leveraging on the large storage space on the C, G and X-series smartphones. Spotify Lite offers a small, fast, and simplified version, but with a few extra features allowing it take up less memory, and even set a data limit.

With this feature, Nokia smartphones users can spend less time worrying about data and their phone’s capacity, and more time to keep on enjoying their favourite audio recordings.

With a new track uploaded to Spotify every second, Nokia users will have access to an array of audio content whenever and wherever they want to access it. The streaming giant recently launched in more than 80 new countries, taking its availability to 178 markets worldwide, and Spotify Lite being available in 77 of them.

This Christmas, Nokia users can explore a world of Christmas carols, festive music and plays on the palm of their hands courtesy of Spotify.

Earlier in November, Spotify has added 3 new playlists on its platform to showcase the diversity of East African music from different genres including Hip Hop, R&B and Zilizopendwa.

Since launching in Kenya in February this year, Spotify has rolled out a number of playlists aimed specifically at fans of East African music, with the latest three just part of a growing library of regional artists. The playlists offer established artists a fresh way to reach fans, while also giving new artists much-needed exposure.