The Kenya China Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) has been officially launched in Kenya. This is with the aim of building lasting relationship with businesses and traders in Kenya and China.

The launch comes at a time when trade relations between the two countries have been steadily growing. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, there are currently more than 400 Chinese businesses operating in Kenya, creating nearly 130,000 jobs for the locals.

Speaking at the launch event in Nairobi, KCCC Chairman, Tim Chen said, “The main objective of our organization is to promote friendship and co-operation between the Chinese and Kenyan people including through the promotion of cultural exchanges between our two countries. More specifically to strengthen our communities and bind us together, facilitate business cooperation between the two countries, accelerate trade and encourage investment in Kenya to increase local employment.”

Mr. Chen further urged Kenyan traders to register in the organization in order to get grow their businesses and benefit from international forums that will take their businesses to the global stage.

“We would like to welcome all Kenya Businesses that do trade with China to join us, so that they can reap from this business member group. We are here to represent you, and also to support your enterprises grow,” he said.

On his part, Principal Secretary, State Department of Trade Ambassador Johnson Weru said, “We believe through strengthening mutual learning between China and Africa, this institution will further promote the friendship and deepen exchanges and cooperation. Together we have embarked on a distinctive path of win-win cooperation. Our cooperation has set a good example for building a new type of international relations.”

In addition to strengthening exchanges, the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce aims to bolster solidarity, promote mutual understanding as well as cement people-to-people exchanges.