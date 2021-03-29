Shares

Golden Africa Kenya, a manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, has launched an antibacterial multi-purpose washing bar, Super Saba+. According to the company, the soap offers 99.9% protection against germs.

Golden Africa Chairman Mr. Fathi Saeed said, “SuperSaba+ is coming to fill a market need of Kenyans who are seeking a unique washing bar that can keep them protected against germs and meet different types of cleaning needs. With the COVID-19 outbreak, families have to make purchase decisions on hygiene, personal and homecare care products and that is why we have introduced SuperSaba+ which can be used for bathing, laundry, dishwashing among other usage making the routine simpler.”

Mr. Saeed added that the company has invested significantly in product development and manufacturing to produce and distribute Super Saba+ in its role to support the fight against COVID-19.

“As a government, we have set up numerous development projects in the manufacturing sector that seeks to raise the share of manufacturing in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the current 10% to 15% by 2022. It is for this reason that as a government we are encouraged by companies such as Golden Africa Kenya Limited who continue to invest in our manufacturing industry”, said Amb. Kirimi Kaberia, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.

“In Kenya, 98% of household – over 40 million Kenyans – use washing bar for laundry and by extension toiletry. It is for this same reason that we are introducing a multipurpose antibacterial washing bar which households can now use for a larger array of tasks: bathing, dishes, cleaning, personal hygiene,” explained Mr. Saeed.

Super Saba+ is available in 1kg and 250g. It is currently available in 3 variants; Original Cream, Herbal and All-Round Protection.