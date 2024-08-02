Shares

Special Economic Zones (SEZ) developers, operators, enterprises, investors, and service providers have announced the Association of Special Economic Zones (ASEZ). This newly established independent association aims to unify all SEZ stakeholders and enhance national and regional SEZ governance.

ASEZ is expected to complement government efforts to foster a favourable business environment and attract foreign direct investments (FDIs). This is by collaborating with government agencies, participating in initiatives, and supporting policy enhancements.

The association will also advocate for global best practices aligned with UN SDGs, promote modern SEZ practices to boost job creation and skill development, conduct research to inform policies, and highlight SEZs as prime investment hubs to enhance ease of doing business. This will also attract FDIs, generate employment, increase tax revenue, and drive economic growth.

ASEZ members will enjoy favorable investment support and close collaboration with relevant government entities such as the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), Kenya Investment Authority, and the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry. Members will also access global best practices, networking opportunities, and trade facilitation. Members such as zone developers, operators, enterprises, or service providers must attain the necessary licences, and approvals within the SEZ ecosystem.

With more SEZ enterprises in the process of becoming members, this growing membership underscores the widespread support and critical importance of ASEZ in shaping the future of Kenya’s economic zones.

David Langat, the Board Chairman of DL Group of Companies and founding Chairperson of ASEZ, emphasized the importance of this association saying, “The establishment of ASEZ marks a pivotal moment for Kenya’s economic future. With the support of global and regional associations, we are dedicated to bridging policy and regulatory gaps, ensuring that our SEZs are competitive on the world stage. This is not just about economic zones; it’s about creating a prosperous future for Kenya and Africa.”

On his part, Solomon Mahinda, Executive VP at Tatu City SEZ and founding Vice Chairman of ASEZ said, “ASEZ is a collaborative platform that brings together diverse stakeholders, all working towards the common goal of enhancing Kenya’s economic zones. This association is essential for driving innovation, attracting investment, and facilitating trade. We invite other SEZs to join us on this journey.”

Globally, SEZ matters and best practices are championed by organisations such as the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) and the Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones (GASEZ), in collaboration with the World Trade Organization (WTO), World Customs Organization (WCO), UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Regionally, the Africa Economic Zones Organization is crucial in networking, advocacy, and elevating trade-related matters to regulators and stakeholders.