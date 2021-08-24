Shares

The Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Authority has launched a web portal to boost communication, transparency and service provision for current and potential investors in Kenya’s SEZs. The launch was developed with technical support from IFC’s Kenya Competitiveness Enhancement Program (KCEP).

The web portal will help the SEZ Authority adapt its investor outreach, retention, and after-care strategies to an interactive online platform, supporting investment, growth, and job creation in Kenya.

SEZs are demarcated areas with unique rules of business that provide private firms with quality, cost-effective infrastructure, efficient customs services, regulatory predictability, and fiscal incentives. Kenya currently has ten SEZs through which it aims to boost competitiveness by ensuring regulatory and administrative predictability, quality industrial infrastructure and market access.

Commenting on the latest feat of launching an official web portal, Hon. Betty Maina, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development said, “Special Economic Zones are a key pillar for Kenya’s industrialization agenda, value addition, and a platform to leverage and catalyze private sector investment. We will work hand in hand with SEZ Authority to boost the private sector contribution to GDP and scale-up investment generation, especially in manufacturing.”

Investors can also apply to lease land within the public SEZ parks once available for rent, sign up for news updates, subscribe to the SEZ Authority bulletin, access the resource center and make online applications through the portal.

“Strengthening investment in industrial infrastructures, such as special economic zones, is key to growing Kenya’s economy. IFC will continue to support Kenya to establish SEZs to facilitate investors’ access to essential infrastructure and simplified mechanisms for business registration and operation,” said Amena Arif, IFC Country Manager for Kenya.

The SEZ Authority will regularly update the website with statistics and analysis reports on the country’s socio-economic development and an investor’s plan with data on what is needed for starting a business in Kenya. It will also have a description of the current investment projects and the Kenya Government’s measures and incentives to support operating industries and new projects as soon as they are made available to the public.

In Kenya and across the globe, IFC is helping catalyze new investments into SEZs by supporting formulation of legal, regulatory and administrative environment for SEZs development. This equips governments with the tools to deliver SEZ regulatory oversight and investor facilitation.