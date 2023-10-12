Shares

Konza Technopolis welcomed the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Board members and management team at Konza Technopolis to review the developments at Konza Technopolis and to explore pathways towards accelerated development in the pursuit of Kenya’s economic growth.

The gathering marked a significant milestone in advancing the operationalization of Konza Technopolis as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), further bolstering Kenya’s ambition to become a globally competitive knowledge-based economy. Designated as a Special Economic Zone (KTSEZ) in July 2019, Konza Technopolis Development Authority possesses both Developer and Operator Licences.

Over the past years, KoTDA has made remarkable progress in its development, successfully attracting investors in phase 1, with an expansion into phases 2 and 3, especially in the realm of light manufacturing interests.

Speaking about the meeting, the CEO of Konza Technopolis Development Authority, Mr. John Paul Okwiri, “Today’s gathering marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards realizing the full potential of Konza Technopolis as a Special Economic Zone. We are honored to host the SEZA Board and management, as their insights and collaboration are instrumental in shaping the continued success of our ambitious venture.”

The CEO of Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Mr. Ken Chelule, ” This strategic partnership holds immense potential for both organizations as we work collectively to position Konza Technopolis as an innovation and investment destination while contributing to the economic growth in Kenya.”

During the visit, SEZA representatives were presented with a comprehensive overview of Konza Technopolis’s progress, goals, and vision. They also had the opportunity to tour the key infrastructure and facilities that have been established, gaining firsthand insight into the Technopolis’s transformative potential. Discussions also revolved around potential areas of investment, partnership, and collaboration.

Based on the key presentations, SEZA Board Director, Mr. Jonathan Chilufa, also lauded the joint effort by Konza Technopolis and the three counties to safeguard the Special Planning Belt, consequently protecting the investment that falls within the zone. The Special Planning Belt provides basic guidelines and standards for the regulation of land use practices and general development while controlling activities for the respective counties bordering the Technopolis. It also guides developers and property owners on acceptable standards.

As the collaboration between Konza Technopolis and SEZA deepens, it is expected to play a pivotal role in Kenya’s journey toward achieving the ambitious goals set out in Vision 2030, ultimately delivering a high quality of life to all citizens.