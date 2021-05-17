Shares

The government has announced that it will join the World to mark the World Metrology Day, through the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

World Metrology Day celebrated annually on 20th May, commemorates the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875. The treaty provides the basis for a worldwide coherent measurement system. It underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing, and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and protection of the global environment.

This year’s theme is Measurement for Health, with aim to create awareness of the important role measurement plays in modern medicine, and patient protection.

“This year’s theme is especially significant as the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. From calibrating equipment that are used in the testing of samples for presence of the virus, to calibrating equipment that are used in the testing of personal protective equipment, to calibrating medical devices such as ventilators and those used in storing vaccines to ensure that the efficacy of vaccines is maintained, metrology has been key in the fight against COVID-19,” said Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini.

Metrology has over the years played a central role in scientific discovery and innovation in healthcare, championing advances in surgery, radiology, pharmacology, dentistry, audiology, among others. More recently, metrology has also been involved in vaccine development. This has been possible because of the accurate identification and measurement of RNA (Ribonucleic acid) molecules.

In Kenya, metrology has contributed to developing technical standards to support and ramp up manufacturing of quality personal protective equipment (PPEs). These include masks and development of locally manufactured medical devices such as ventilators to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

This year’s event will be graced by various government officials including Hon. Betty Maina – Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development (MoITED), among others.