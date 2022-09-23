Shares

Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has in a letter to retailers indicated that it has withdrawn 10 cooking oils and fat brands from the market.

The suspension was done after KEBS performed tests on samples drawn from the oil brands and found them to be non-compliant with the respective product standard that is KS EAS 769:KS 2019 Fortified Edible Oils & Fats – Specification.

The affected brands are supposed to be removed from the shelves of all retailers to allow the manufacturers to be able to meet the standards.

The affected oil brands include;

Bahari Fry – Bidco Africa Ltd

Fresh Fri – Pwani Oil

Fresh Fri with Garlic – Pwani Oil

Fry Mate – Pwani Oil

Gold n Pure Olive – Bidco Africa

Postman – Kapa Oil

Rina – Kapa Oil

Salit – Pwani Oil

Tilly – Kapa Oil

Top Fry – Menengai Oil

The standards body indicated that the affected brands are supposed to be tested first and approved before being allowed back into the market.