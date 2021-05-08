Shares

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has partnered with the Kenya Trade Net System to launch a platform that allows traders to submit import-export documentation and access approvals at once.

The single window platform has replaced the traditional, time-consuming manual process that required traders to seek clearance from multiple government agencies via different platforms. This caused delays and high clearance costs for goods at the Kenyan border points.

“We anticipate that the new single window system will eradicate the past operational inefficiencies associated with trade documentation and approval processes. This will enhance customs efficiency and boost national competitiveness in the import-export market through simplified cross border trade processing,” said Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini, Managing Director, KEBS.

According to the World Bank statistics, Kenya is estimated to export goods and services worth Ksh. 600 million against imports of Ksh. 2 billion.

The new system started operation on 1st April, 2021, and is expected to fast-track the clearance of cargo through a self-operating process. This will allow businesses to not only plan and allocate resources accordingly, but also mitigate logistical risks and challenges. The new system also offers a secure verification option to safeguard against false documents such as permits, licenses, and certificates with the aim to create a transparent and fast processing system.

Other accrued benefits include elimination of cumbersome use and storage of paper files as well as associated costs.

Beneficiaries of the newly introduced Kenya Trade Net System include partner Government Agencies, Exporters, Importers, Consolidators, Ground Handling Agents Customs and Shipping Agents to institutions such as Banks, Insurance and Container Freight Station.