The Board of the East African Business Council (EABC) has appointed Adrian Raphael Njau as the new Acting Executive Director, effective July 12, 2024. Mr. Njau takes over from John Bosco Kalisa who previously held the position.

In his new position as the Acting Executive Director, Njau will lead the EABC Secretariat team to implement the strategic plan in collaboration with EABC National Focal Points, members, and the business community in the region. He will also work closely with EAC Secretariat Organs and Institutions. Furthermore, he will spearhead resource mobilization and high-level advocacy at the Heads of State and Ministerial levels to advance the EABC’s purpose and vision of a borderless East Africa for increased business and investment.

Prior to this appointment as Acting Executive Director, Adrian Njau served as the Trade and Policy Advisor of the EABC. He holds a Master’s Degree in International Trade and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, both obtained from the University of Dar es Salaam. His academic background is complemented by professional certifications and specialized training in trade, investment, policy and regional integration from Switzerland, Singapore, and Sweden, among others.

With over two decades of experience, Adrian has been instrumental in research and policy advocacy to reduce trade barriers and investment restrictions, and to enhance market access for EAC businesses. His expertise also spans in negotiating and interpreting regional, continental, and international agreements, including the EAC Protocols and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA), and EAC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, among others.

Thanks to his lengthy work experience, Njau has created a rich network of international development partners. These include the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), International Trade Centre (ITC), TradeMark Africa (TMA), Association of German Industries (BDI), African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, Commonwealth Foundation and International Lawyers and Economists Against Poverty (ILEAP).