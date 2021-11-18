Shares

The OPPO Reno6 5G battery has been named the best globally by the Dxomark Battery ranking with a score of 96, amongst 40 smartphones tested so far.

The OPPO Reno6 5G battery equipped with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charge technology can be charged to an indicated 100% in 29 minutes and an actual full charge in 35 minutes. This earned it 109 points in the charging performance category.

DXOMARK’s test also shows that the device can gain over 10 hours of autonomy with just a 5 minute charge when the battery level is under 50% capacity, providing quick boost autonomy ahead of any other smartphone. OPPO Reno6 5G has the best charge-up performance in its category, earning it a first-place score of 101 for overall efficiency across the entire Battery protocol database to date.

In addition to its fast charging ability, the test showed OPPO Reno6 5G performs well in battery autonomy and that the phone would be capable of delivering 57 hours of autonomy with moderate use. OPPO Reno6 5G outshines the category average battery performance when using social apps, gaming, streaming music, and streaming video on both cellular data and Wi-Fi.

Since its release to the market this year, the Reno6 5G offers outstanding all-round performance on top of a suite of crisp portrait imaging features, the reno glow design, and rapid 5G connectivity.

Other than the Reno6 5G’s leading battery performance, OPPO’s proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charge technology provides a superior charging experience for users. Since the introduction of VOOC Flash Charge in 2014, OPPO has released over 30 devices that support the technology, bringing this fast, convenient, and safe charging technology to more than 195 million people worldwide.